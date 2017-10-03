Ag Calendar / Updated 10-03-17

October 2-20
- Mail ballot process open for voting on proposed Oklahoma state beef checkoff. The official balloting day is November 1. For more information, go here: https://www.oklahomabeefcheckoff.com/
October 3
- CANCELLATION/RESCHEDULE: Swisher County Cotton Tour at the Flatlands Grain Facility in Kress has been rescheduled for
October 18th. We will keep you posted as we received new updates. For more information, call 806-995-3726.
October 8-10
- Texas Cattle Feeders Association will hold there 50th Annual Convention at Embassy Suites in Downtown Amarillo. For more information, go here: https://www.tcfa.org/news-events/convention/
October 18
November 1
- Voting day for producers on the proposed Oklahoma state beef checkoff. For more information, go here: https://www.oklahomabeefcheckoff.com/
- Deadline for farmers to enroll in “America’s Farmers Grow Communities” program that offers a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization. For more information, call 1-877-267-3332 or go to: http://www.americasfarmers.com/grow-communities/
December 8
- Deadline for students in grades 9-12 to participate in the H2You water conservation contest sponsored by the High Plains Water District. For more details, go to: http://www.hpwd.org/contest or call 806-762-0181
February 5
- Deadline or responding to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. For more information, go here: https://www.agcensus.usda.gov/