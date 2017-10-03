Ag Calendar / Updated 10-03-17
By Doug Hammett
|
Oct 3, 2017 @ 7:48 AM

October 2-20

  • Mail ballot process open for voting on proposed Oklahoma state beef checkoff. The official balloting day is November 1. For more information, go here: https://www.oklahomabeefcheckoff.com/

October 3

  • CANCELLATION/RESCHEDULE: Swisher County Cotton Tour at the  Flatlands Grain Facility in Kress has been rescheduled for
    October 18th. We will keep you posted as we received new updates. For more information, call 806-995-3726.

October 8-10

October 18

  • Swisher County Cotton Tour at the  Flatlands Grain Facility in Kress has been rescheduled for
    October 18th. We will keep you posted as we received new updates. For more information, call 806-995-3726.

November 1

December 8

  • Deadline for students in grades 9-12  to participate in the H2You water conservation contest sponsored by the High Plains Water District. For more details, go to: http://www.hpwd.org/contest or call 806-762-0181

February 5

