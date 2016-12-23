Ag Calendar of Events Updated 12/23/2016

December 23

  • USDA releases a big batch of reports, including Cattle on Feed, Cold Storage, Chicken and Eggs, and the quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report.

January 17

  • Texas A&M AgriLife hosts Cotton Meeting in Spearman. For more information, call 806-659-4132.

January 24-25

January 31

  • USDA issues Cattle inventory report.

