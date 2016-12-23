Ag Calendar of Events Updated 12/23/2016

December 23
- USDA releases a big batch of reports, including Cattle on Feed, Cold Storage, Chicken and Eggs, and the quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report.
January 17
- Texas A&M AgriLife hosts Cotton Meeting in Spearman. For more information, call 806-659-4132.
January 24-25
- Texas A&M AgriLife hosts the annual Red River Crops Conference in Childress. For more information, go here: http://amarillo.tamu.edu/event/annual-red-river-crops-conference-set-jan-24-25/
January 31
- USDA issues Cattle inventory report.
