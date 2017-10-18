Advocating For Beef On Capitol Hill

Trade is a hot button issue, politically-speaking, and agriculture is watching developments closely as the White House, Congress, and other leaders work on related matters, like NAFTA.

Last week, a Texas rancher, Kelley Sullivan, was the only ag producer on the witness panel for a hearing conducted by the House Ways and Means Committee’s subcommittee on trade. This morning, Kelley was my guest on the KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness Update. We talked about her experience testifying before Members of Congress.

Here’s a portion of our conversation where she describes the key points she emphasized in her dialogue with the committee about the importance of exports for beef:

The full interview, which was our TSCRA report for this week, can be heard by using the audio player below.

Meanwhile, if you would like to see the subcommittee hearing itself, there is a video available on the website of the House Ways and Means Committee. To access the video, go to this page https://waysandmeans.house.gov/ and click on the article titled, “Hearing on Opportunities to Expand U.S. Trade Relationships in the Asia-Pacific Region.”