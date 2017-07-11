Active Adult Survey Open

The City of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened an online survey beginning Wednesday. They want to better understand the needs of current and future generations of active adults in the Amarillo area. Parks and Recreation in partnership with local foundations are seeking to address the needs of the community’s growing population 50-years of age and older. The results will be used to inform planning for future programming and services. The survey will remain open through Monday the 31st.

To take the survey, follow the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COAActiveAdults