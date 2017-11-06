Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare – AAM&W – has recently created a new volunteer program designed to coordinate residents interested in advocating for the animals currently in the City of Amarillo’s care. AAM&W would like to get input from the community on what they see as a successful volunteer program and will be hosting a meeting on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library on 45th.
AAM&W Hosts Volunteer Program Community Meeting
By Mike Hill
|
Nov 6, 2017 @ 11:00 AM