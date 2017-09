A post on social media concerning the removal of dead animals by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has gone viral. In the post, the person says a dog was hit and killed in front of his house and when he called Animal Management, he was told because of new policies, they could only send someone out during business hours. We spoke with AM&W Advisory Board Chairman William Kearns.

AM&W Director Richard Havens says the city felt the policy needed to be changed to help them stay within budget.