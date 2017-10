Car crashes are the number one cause of death and injury for teens, and one in five teen drivers will be in a crash during their first year of driving. Triple-A Texas urges parents to be good driving role models and help teens prepare for the most dangerous years on the road.

Sarah Schimmer with Triple-A says this week, during National Teen Driver Safety Week, is a good opportunity for parents of teen drivers to have a conversation about driving safely and responsibly.