AAA Texas: Gas Prices Dropping

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.32 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents less than last week and is 29 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.45, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.21 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.48, which is four cents less than last week and 23 cents higher than the price per gallon at this same time last year. Today’s national gas price average is 18 cents cheaper than a month ago.