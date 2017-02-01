A Lot More Cattle

The Cattle Inventory report issued by USDA on Tuesday (Jan. 31) showed us that, as of January 1, 2017, all cattle and calves in the U.S. totaled 93.6 million head, a 2% increase from one year earlier. So, the current cattle cycle appears to remain in an expansionary mode, which is further reflected by a 1% increase in beef replacement heifers. To read the full report, go here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/Catt/Catt-01-31-2017.pdf

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State University cattle industry analyst Derrell Peel joined KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt on Newsday Amarillo to discuss the report.

After a commercial break, the conversation turned to the current state of the cattle business economy: