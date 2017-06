Dr. Brent Bean, director of agronomy for the Sorghum Checkoff, talked about replant considerations during this week’s Sorghum Report.

Dr. Bean will also be present at a sorghum educational event that will take place at the Farmers Co-Op Elevator in Levelland on Friday, June 23 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. This will be a come and go event providing producers with information on sorghum-related topics.

