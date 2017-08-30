APD'S Corporal Sean Slover and his 'SS' that he hopes to have ready for next year's show

The 9th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show will be in the Civic Center North and South exhibit halls, Saturday starting at 10 am.

The Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers program has been responsible for over 4500 arrest and the recovery of about 4 million dollars in property and drugs since its start in 1979.

Corporal Sean Slover of the Amarillo Police Department talks about this year’s show.

Corporal Slover added.

This is a family friendly event with free kids I.D.’s, face painting and tons of vendors; some geared especially toward the ladies. General admission is only $5.00 with all proceeds benefiting the local program.

Info on vehicle entry: Contact (806) 378-6100

Check out our new classes to enter!

Pre-WAR Street Rod pre 49 only, Tri-5 (1955, 56, 57 Chevy)

50’s Car, 60’s Car, 70’s Car, 80-99 – Car, 2000- Present – Car

2010- Present Modern Muscle, Pre 73 Truck, 73- Present Truck

Rat Rods, Foreign cars- All Years, Corvette all years, Mustang all years, Mopar all years, Low Riders, Motorcycle, VW all years

Young Guns (participants 25 years and younger) &

Special Interest (Under construction, Modified, Themed, Unique Display or Barn Find)