911 down for a short while Thursday morning

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 6, 2:20 PM

More information has been released about Thursday morning’s 911 outage. Around 6:20, the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center started getting repeat phone calls from three lines at a local business office. The AECC was able to see where the calls were coming from. Officers met a representative of the business there and disconnected the multi-line phone, ending the interference. The call center took approximately 470 calls in the period. Police are not aware of any calls for service that were interrupted or delayed by the repeated calls.

