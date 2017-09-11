9/11 Memorial
By David Lovejoy
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 11:58 AM

Amarillo took time to remember the events of September 11th, 2001. Law enforcement, Fire fighters, and the community gathered at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Monday morning to observe the 16th anniversary of the events of that fateful day.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson addressed the gathering on the importance of honoring this moment in our history.

Mayor Nelson added that no matter what adversity we face as a country and community; that by pulling together and standing as one we show the world our true strength.

 

 

 

 

 

 

