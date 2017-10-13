Starting Monday, October 16th, the 8th Avenue and Lincoln Street intersection in downtown Amarillo will be closed. This will include 8th Avenue between Buchanan and Lincoln streets and access to City Hall will be detoured from Buchanan and east along 7th to the southern parking lot. This closure is for the installation of a stormwater force man and water main. Completion of this project is expected to last until the beginning of November.
8th and Lincoln to be closed starting next week.
Oct 13, 2017 @ 3:21 PM