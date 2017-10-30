6th Street Creepy Crawl Fun For All Ages

Tuesday night 6th Street will be full of ghost and goblins of all ages as part of the 6th Street Creepy Crawl. The event is part carnival for the young and part pub crawl for the adults.

Jason Barrett owner of the 806 Coffee Lounge.

Fun for the kids starts at the R & R Bar at 5 pm with Time Warp dance lessons, pumpkin painting, and snacks. Other family-friendly activities include Trick-or-treating from Georgia Street to Carolina Street from 6-8pm, a Cupcake Walk by ScratchMade Bakery and a children’s costume contest at 7:30 at the 806 Coffee Lounge.

All proceeds raised will benefit the ACTS Community Center and the San Jac Community.

FOR THE KIDS

~Time Warp dance lessons, pumpkin painting, snacks & other activities for the kids @ RR on the Patio 5-8p!

All other Family-friendly activities 6-8p:

~ Trick-or-treating from Georgia St to Carolina St 6-8p, Cupcake Walk by ScratchMade Bakery @ Silver Fork, PhotoBooth by TNGLWD @ Kismet Salon, Face painting @ Nest, Pumpkin Painting @ The 806 Art Collective, Clowns/Magicians @ GameQuest, Hi-Striker @ Austin’s Pub, Mirror Maze @ Braceros, various street performances, Kids’ Costume Contest at The 806 Coffee + Lounge @ 7:30p, and much more!

THE CRAWL

– Deathbelles @ The 806, 9p

– DJ Chancho @ Austin’s Pub, 9p

– Rocky Horror Show @ RR Bar, 10p

– RAYDON @ Leftwoods, 10p

– Strawberry Girls // Glyphs @ GoldenLight, 10:30p

– Adults’ Midnight Costume Contest @ GoldenLight, 12a

TRICKS & TREATS

Buy a Creepy Crawl Pass for freebies, specials, and discounts at our Participating Businesses: The 806 Coffee + Lounge, D&M Leather, GoldenLight Cantina, GameQuest, Braceros, OPJ, Kismet Salon, Broken Spoke, RR Bar, The Nat, Austin’s Pub, Sass-a-Frass Salon, Leftwoods, and Route 66 Street Food Park!

~Passes are $5 in advance [avail. Oct 13], $7 on October 31, with all proceeds benefiting ACTS Community Center and the SanJac Community!

***Please remember to tip your servers & bartenders!

~Candy Donations – Please drop by The 806 or GoldenLight

~Volunteers for set-up, trick-or-treating, tear-down, etc, needed – Please send us a message!

6th St Creepy Crawl 2017 brought to you by SanJac Coalition, Route 66 Street Food Park, GoldenLight Cafe & Cantina, Neon Moon, and The 806 Art Collective!