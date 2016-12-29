4300 Teckla Trailer Fire

The Amarillo Fire Dept. responded to a trailer fire Thursday afternoon. It took place at the 4300 block of Teckla Blvd. around 3:24 pm. AFD said the fire was possibly started by several extension cords running to the trailer from a nearby business and was heated by propane. Heavy smoke and flames came through the roof of the trailer but were contained by AFD in minutes. Officials said the owners of the trailer are CDS Construction, no one was hurt but estimated damages from the fire are approximate $10,000.