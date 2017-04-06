More than 40 Suspects in Custody Following DPS-Led Operation

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 6, 1:43 PM

The DPS led a multi-agency operation that concluded March 30th which resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects during a two-week operation in Amarillo, Abilene, Lubbock, and Wichita Falls. The operation focused on the apprehension of wanted fugitives and vehicle theft in and around Lubbock. The operation also resulted in the seizure of five weapons, a goose-neck trailer, two vehicles, a motorcycle, 14-grams of meth, and two grams of cocaine. DPS special agents were assisted by the Highway Patrol, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, and Lubbock’s Police Departments, seven different sheriff’s offices and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Related Content

Mirror causes house fire
911 down for a short while Thursday morning
APD investigating an early morning shots fired cal...
Xcel Energy to upgrade Amarillo’s San Jacint...
Indivisible Amarillo Holds Candidates Forum
DPS Trooper Seizes over $300,000 in Illegal Drugs
Comments