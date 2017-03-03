I-40 bridge in Bushland set to partially reopen

The westbound bridge on I-40 at Bushland will partially reopen to traffic next week after Monday’s accident. TxDot’s bridge division has determined that the bridge is structurally sound, but will be restricted to legal loads only. No oversized loads will be allowed. Westbound I-40 will reopen to traffic on the inside lane starting Tuesday morning. RM-2381 is predicted to open to traffic with reduced lanes starting the week of March 13th. Currently, those heading south on 2381 are detoured west to Adkisson road, and northbound is detoured east to Arnot road.
