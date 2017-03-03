I-40 bridge in Bushland set to partially reopen

Malibu, CA-- Rambo Pacifica roadway was closed due to a severe landslide caused from heavy winter storms. Asssistance to State and local governments for actions taken to prevent long term risk to life and property are authorized under federal disaster declaration DR 1884. Adam DuBrowa/FEMA

The westbound bridge on I-40 at Bushland will partially reopen to traffic next week after Monday’s accident. TxDot’s bridge division has determined that the bridge is structurally sound, but will be restricted to legal loads only. No oversized loads will be allowed. Westbound I-40 will reopen to traffic on the inside lane starting Tuesday morning. RM-2381 is predicted to open to traffic with reduced lanes starting the week of March 13th. Currently, those heading south on 2381 are detoured west to Adkisson road, and northbound is detoured east to Arnot road.