I-40 bridge in Bushland scheduled for replacement

After a more detailed cost-benefit analysis, TxDot will replace the westbound bridge on I-40 in Bushland rather than repairing it. The analysis shows that the cost of repairing it will be 2.5 million more than replacing it over the 75-year service life for each alternative presented. The bridge was damaged in February when a semi veered off the interstate and caught fire. Construction should begin July and be completed in the fall.