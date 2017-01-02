4 minors dead after breathing toxic fumes

We have breaking news from our media partner Newschannel 10. Amarillo fire and police responded to a poisoning call after 5:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Carolyn Street. Capt. Larry Davis says four minors are confirmed dead after nine people were transported to the hospital. A fourth person was confirmed dead at 9:55 a.m. One person died at the scene and the others died at the hospital. Hazmat was called out after initial reports said it was possibly carbon monoxide poisoning. Capt. Davis says aluminum phosphide was used in the home for pest control, and when mixed with water is fatal. As a precaution two Amarillo police officers were taken to the hospital and have been released. Seven firefighters were also taken to the hospital to be checked out. We will keep you updated as more details are released.