4 Arrested for Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking, and Kidnapping

Last Thursday evening, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a woman trying to break into a mobile home in the 1900-block of Greg street. When deputies arrived, they found a woman breaking windows out of the home. A few minutes later, dispatch received a call from the hospital emergency room where a 33-year old woman had been sexually assaulted and held against her will. The suspects had dropped off the victim at the entrance to the ER and returned to the Greg street address. Three men and one woman were arrested on various charges including Aggravated Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking, and Kidnapping. All four are in Randall County.