The 3rd Annual Support Law Enforcement Walk

The Amarillo Police Department’s 3rd Annual Support Law Enforcement walk is this Saturday, October 14 in downtown Amarillo. The event is hosted by the Stand 4 L-E-O’s group and is free to the public. It begins at 10am on the Potter County Courthouse lawn and the guest speaker is Officer Ann Marie Carrizales. She was shot twice while on duty in October of 2013 and continued to pursue the suspect even after being shot in the chest and the face. Everyone is invited to attend and hear Officer Carrizales speak and join in the walk.