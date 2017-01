The Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s 34th annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive is going on this weekend at the Armed Services Reserve Center at 4511 NE 24th street. Donation hours are 11am-7pm on Friday, 9am-5pm on Saturday and 12Noon-5pm on Sunday. Everyone that donates gets a M*A*S*H tee-shirt and commemorative “Dog Tags.” NewsTalk 710 KGNC’s Tim Butler will be there broadcasting live Friday afternoon from 4-6.