25 Years Of Radio Broadcasting Fun!

It was on October 20, 1992 that I first became an employee of KGNC radio in Amarillo. I started in radio in 1976 and had worked at various stations: KPUR-AM, Z-93, KQIZ-AM, Q107-FM, KSEL-AM/FM Lubbock, KLS-FM (Class FM). In early October of 1992, I got a call from KGNC General Manager Bob Russell and he said he wanted to talk to me about something. We met and he told me of great plans to change K-Lite FM to a Amarillo’s third Country FM radio Station and that it would be called “Amarillo’s New Country” KGNC-FM98. He told me that the consultant that he had hired was one of my former consultants and that Lee Randall had recommended me for the job. The more he talked the more I was interested. He offered me a job and I told him that I would take that job if he met two considerations. First that he started me at a certain salary figure and second that he let me hire my morning show partner at KLS-FM, Mary Lyn Halley to come over to KGNC-FM and do the morning show with me. He agreed and the rest is pretty much Amarillo radio history.

Over the years, we had a great team consisting of people like Dan Gorman, Shirley Brinkley, Morgan Tanner, Doug Sullens, Jon Wolfe, David Kane, Patrick and Lani Clark, Rebecca Jones, Bob Givens, Barry King, “Bubba” Jay Johnson, Russell Johnson, Ali Allison, Rikki Chavez, Tiffani Gipson, Susie Hernandez, Karen Dennis, Scott Stevens, Pat Quillan, James Hunt, Brice Sheets and many more.

Now mind you I have not been here at KGNC the entire 25 years. I did leave for a year or two and did a few other jobs like selling television advertising and selling appliances at Lowe’s. But I always wanted to come back to KGNC. I have been here with three different owners: Stauffer Communications, Morris Communications and now Alpha Media USA. I have been a Program Director, Operations Mangers, Morning Show Host and sold radio advertising at KGNC.

When I first started at KGNC I was single, had no children and much more hair. I have been blessed by my marriage to Michelle and by my daughter, Rachel.

By the way, I hope they let me stay around for a few more years.

Thank you to all the radio listeners in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle for 25 great years of KGNC Fun!