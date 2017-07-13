2017 fireworks numbers have been released by APD

The Amarillo Police Department received 323 fireworks complaints in the twenty-four hour period of July 4th. Total calls for service for that 24 hour period was 941. This is between 200 to 300 more calls for service received than on a normal Tuesday. Nine total fireworks related citations were issued, 1 for possession, 6 for discharge and 2 for allowing a juvenile to possess or discharge a firework. If you have any leftover fireworks that you would like disposed of, please call 378-9092 and leave a message so that APD or AFD can arrange for their disposal.