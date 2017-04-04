2 dead after crash in Deaf Smith County

Two people are dead after a crash in Deaf Smith County. DPS officials say it happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning on US-385 about 14-miles north of Hereford. 64-year old Michael Betzold was driving a truck tractor with no trailer northbound when he hydroplaned on the wet roads and lost control. He slid into the southbound lane and hit an 18-wheeler driven by 20-year old Kenneth Bernal, who was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.