2 dead after crash in Deaf Smith County

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 4, 1:59 PM

Two people are dead after a crash in Deaf Smith County. DPS officials say it happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning on US-385 about 14-miles north of Hereford. 64-year old Michael Betzold was driving a truck tractor with no trailer northbound when he hydroplaned on the wet roads and lost control. He slid into the southbound lane and hit an 18-wheeler driven by 20-year old Kenneth Bernal, who was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Content

WINTER STORM WARNING For Dallam, Sherman, Cimarron...
APD SCU investigating last night’s homicide ...
Click here for links to road conditions and weathe...
Heroin seized in traffic stop
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure
Comments