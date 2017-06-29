18 Year Old Injured Crossing Street

Amarillo police were called out Thursday afternoon to the 2300 block of South Coulter on an accident involving an 18-year-old male who was hit by a vehicle. The male was crossing the street from west to east between stopped cars in the northbound lane and walked in front of a white Chevrolet Malibu going north in the turning lane. He has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Northbound traffic is slowed at this time.