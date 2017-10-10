125 lbs. of pot seized

Over $750,000 worth of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop in Donley County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday afternoon on U.S. 287 near Clarendon for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the car where the trooper found six large vacuum-sealed bags of pot, weighing 125 pounds, inside. The driver was booked into Donley County for Felony Possession of Marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Las Vegas to Dallas.