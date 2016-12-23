12/23 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

Thanks to the Eagles beating the Giants last night, the Cowboys are the 2016 NFC East Champions and have clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Giants fell to 10-and-5 with the loss, giving Dallas a clear path to the division title. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott needs 258 yards over the next two games to break Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards. Elliott currently has 310 rushes for 1,551 yards and 13 scores for Dallas.

The Cowboys clash with the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football” the day after Christmas. Dallas enters the matchup at 12-and-2 and has already locked up a playoff spot. Detroit is first in the NFC North at 9-and-5.

Houston Texans

The Texans play host to the Bengals tomorrow as they look to keep pace in the tight AFC South. Houston and Tennessee are each tied for the division lead at 8-and-6, with the Colts lurking behind at 7-and-7. The Texans will start Tom Savage, who came off the bench to rally them for a win on Sunday over Jacksonville. The Bengals are 5-8-and-1 and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Denver Broncos

The Christmas Day doubleheader wraps up Sunday with a huge AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. KC is one game behind Oakland in the division at 10-and-4, while Denver is three back at 8-and-6. The Chiefs hold the top AFC Wild Card spot. The Broncos are among three teams that sit one game behind Miami for the second Wild Card.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are in Los Angeles for a tilt with the Clippers. Tonight’s matchup is the third of a four-game road trip for Dallas. The 8-and-21 Mavs visit New Orleans on Monday night. The tip from L.A. is at 9:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets hit the road tonight to face the Grizzlies in Memphis. Houston is 22-and-8 on the year and has won 11 of its past 12 games. Memphis enters at 19-and-12. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. from the FedExForum.

San Antonio Spurs

The Clippers beat the Spurs 106-101 at the STAPLES Center. Kawhi Leonard posted a game-high 27 points with nine boards and five helpers in the loss. The Spurs had a five-game winning streak snapped as they sit at 23-and-6.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich says they didn’t put together a complete game.

College Football Bowl

College football bowl season is here. Army will face North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Tuesday. Baylor is set to battle Boise State in the Cactus Bowl, also on Tuesday. Texas A&M will play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday. TCU takes on Georgia in the Liberty Bowl next Friday.