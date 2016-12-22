12/22 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys meet the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football” the day after Christmas. Dallas enters the matchup at 12-and-2 and has already locked up a playoff spot. The 9-and-5 Lions currently lead the NFC North. A win for Dallas would clinch the NFC East title.

Houston Texans

The Texans play host to the Bengals on Saturday as they look to keep pace in the tight AFC South. Houston and Tennessee are each tied for the division lead at 8-and-6, with the Colts lurking behind at 7-and-7. The Texans will start Tom Savage, who came off the bench to rally them for a win on Sunday over Jacksonville. The Texans visit the Titans on New Year’s Day to close the regular season.

Denver Broncos

Broncos are preparing for Sunday night’s showdown with the rival Chiefs. Safety and leading tackler T.J. Ward is in the league’s concussion protocol. Tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green are also in the protocol.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks held off a Trail Blazers’ rally to grab a 96-95 win at the Moda Center. Dallas led by 24 at halftime before Portland came storming back. Harrison Barnes led the way with 28 points and Deron Williams added 23 for Dallas who are 8-and-21.. The Mavs visit the Clippers tomorrow night.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets took the win over the Suns, 125-111, in Phoenix. Houston made 18-of-38 three-pointers, James Harden led the Rockets with 27 points and 14 assists, Eric Gordon scored 24 points. Houston was won 11 of its past 12 games and visits the Grizzlies tomorrow night.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook’s 42 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists led the Thunder to a 121-110 win over the Pelicans in New Orleans. Alex Abrines scored a career-high 18 points off the bench for Oklahoma City, which improved to 17-and-12.

College Football

College football bowl season is here. Army will face North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Tuesday. Baylor is set to battle Boise State in the Cactus Bowl, also on Tuesday. Texas A&M will play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday. TCU takes on Georgia in the Liberty Bowl a week from tomorrow. Unbeaten Western Michigan clashes with Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl on January 2nd.