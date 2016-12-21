12/21 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are back to work preparing for their home finale against the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.” Dallas bounced back from their loss to the Giants with a 26-20 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Dallas remains atop the NFC East at 12-and-2. The cowboys can clinch the NFC East Division title with a win. Detroit leads the NFC North at 9-and-5. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick have been called up to head to the Pro-Bowl this year.

Houston Texans

The Texans are back to work preparing for Saturday’s home finale against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Houston remain tied with the Titans for first place in the AFC South at 8-and-6, but Houston holds the tiebreaker. The Texans will travel to Tennessee for the final game of the season. The Bengals are 5-8-and-1. Houston Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are turning their attention to Sunday night’s road game against the Chiefs. At 8-and-6, Denver is a game out of the final Wild Card spot in the AFC. The 10-and-4 Chiefs can lock up a Wild Card berth with a win. Three Broncos have been named to the Pro Bowl. Linebacker Von Miller, cornerback Chris Harris Jr and cornerback Aqib Talib have all been selected to play in the NFL’s All-Star Game. The Pro Bowl takes place Sunday, January 29th in Orlando.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks resume their four-game road trip tonight in Portland against the Trail Blazers. Dallas opened the trek with a 117-107 loss in Denver on Monday. The Mavs dropped to 7-and-21 with the setback.

Houston Rockets/ San Antonio Spurs

The Rockets blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter as the Spurs stole a 102-100 win at the Toyota Center. San Antonio outscored Houston 19-to-4 to close the game and clinched the victory when James Harden missed a three at the buzzer. Kawhi Leonard put up 21 points for the Spurs, who have won five in-a-row and nine-of-10 to improve to 23-and-5. Harden had 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Houston had its 10-game winning streak snapped.

College Football

College football bowl season is here. Coming up at the end of the month, Army will face North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27th. The Baylor Bears are set to battle Boise State in the Cactus Bowl on December 27th. Texas A&M will play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on December 28th. TCU takes on Georgia in the Liberty Bowl on December 30th.