Matthew Hunt Runs For Judge In Potter County

Local attorney Matthew Hand is running for Judge of Potter County Court at Law #2.

Hand is a civil litigator and shareholder at Brown & Fortunato, P.C. in Amarillo and cites 29 years of experience handling a broad range of cases including contract/partnership disputes, probate, guardianship, personal injury, employment law and more.

I asked why he is running

Hand added what he can bring to the office.

Hand will face off against Wade Overstreet in the GOP primary.

Pamela C. Sirmon currently holds the position of judge in the Potter County Court at Law #2, but will not seek re-election.

