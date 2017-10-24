Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society Announces Plans for Future Animal Care

During Tuesday Night’s City Council Meeting, a plan to reduce the overpopulation of animals within the Humane Society. The first step the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has brought forth is to establish a breeding ordinance, elimination of “Roadside” puppy sales and Establish a reduced cost spay/neuter clinic. Step 2 is the to increase Live Release through expanding rescue networks and to increase the number of weekly transports. Step 3 is Capacity for Car which includes expanded foster programs, initiate community outreach and partnering with media outlets.

