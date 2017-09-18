It’s Been A While

We saw some promising clouds Saturday and Sunday, and did get a few brief showers, but not really much rain for the Amarillo area. In fact, National Weather Service figures show Amarillo with only .02 inches for the weekend total.

After a phenomenally rainy experience in August, we’ve gone back to the dry side. Amarillo’s precipitation total for the month of August was 7.4 inches, 4.49 inches above normal. So far, for September, our month-to-date total is only .14 inches, which is .99 below normal.

And the Texas Drought Monitor shows a hint of drought conditions developing in the extreme northeastern Texas Panhandle:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

On the good news side, the National Weather forecast shows the possibility of rain from Thursday night on through the weekend.