Local Woman Sentenced For Counterfeit Check Scam
By David Lovejoy
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 5:26 PM
Photo courtesy of the Randall County Jail

An Amarillo woman has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for her part in the printing and use of counterfeit checks.

Michelle Renee Whitman, 46, pleaded guilty in June to receiving information that was obtained from vehicle burglaries or mail theft. Whitman then used that information to create counterfeit checks and false temporary identification cards for individuals who were cashing the counterfeit checks. She was sentenced Wednesday to 210 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $9000.00 in restitution.

