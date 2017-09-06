TSCRA Aiding Hurricane Response

The path to recovery from Hurricane Harvey is going to be a long and costly one – including for those in the cattle business. On the KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness Update this morning, Larry Gray of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association updated us on the roundup and rescue of cattle that is currently underway.

But there are also those cattle that rescuers cannot get to and are – out of necessity – being fed by helicopter.

It’s a tough situation, and TSCRA has established a relief fund to accept monetary donations from those who want to help the affected ranchers…

If you would like to make a donation, use this link: http://tscra.org/relieffund/

Larry Gray is the executive director of law enforcement for TSCRA. If you would like to hear the full interview with him, use the audio player below.