TX Railroad Commissioner Addresses Fuel Concerns

With the historic flooding and the shutdown of the oil refinery’s caused by Hurricane Harvey, many people are wondering how this will affect gas stations and gas prices.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton held a press interview to answer some of those questions.

With so many people heading to the pumps to fill up this is causing the gas station to lose gas faster than normal causing the shortage.

Commissioner Sitton also went on to say that if you do see gas station hiking up their prices much higher than others such as $7 or $8 a gallon this is called price gouging and it is illegal. For the full interview head over to our website KGNCNEWSNOW.COM.