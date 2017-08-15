ACE Scholarship Program gets Expansion for Upcoming Years

During the Tuesday night city council meeting, council members approved a grant to expand the ACE Scholarship to all of the Amarillo ISD high schools. ACE provides access to higher education for students at these schools by providing numerous preparatory activities throughout each student’s school career. This expansion of the ACE Scholarship will cover the cost of up to 60 credit hours at Amarillo College only. With this project, there will be 5 partners that will cover the investment of the expansion with each partner investing in the sustainability of the project that will be paid over a 6-year timeframe.

Barry Albrecht President and CEO of Amarillo Economic Development Corporation about the expansion.