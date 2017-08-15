Police Find Sleeping Man in Stolen Car

One man has been arrested after being found asleep in a stolen car by police. Around 9:52 Monday morning in the 800 block of North Lincoln police found a black 2006 Buick in a parking lot backed up to a fence and tags showed that the car had been reported stolen. That is when police found 22-year-old Ashton Wayne Simmons asleep in the vehicle with a backpack with 29 credits cards, driver’s licenses and bank cards belonging to 10 different people. Simmons also was wanted for a burglary that occurred in March. He was booked into Potter County Detention Center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the warrant for burglary of a habitation and fraudulent of possession of identifying information.