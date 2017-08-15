Rain Effects Phenomenal

When people talk about our Texas Panhandle climate, it’s pretty common to hear them say we get about twenty inches of rain a year. And if you go and look up the data, you’ll see that most years we are a little above or below that mark. But if twenty is our standard, we’re already there for 2017.

The 1.12 inches the National Weather Service recorded yesterday puts Amarillo at 20.12 inches of precipitation year-to-date, which is 6.3 inches above normal and way above the 12.37 inches that was our year-to-date total at this time last year.

All this rain we’ve been getting lately has certainly been good for local agriculture. But we’re hearing something now that is simply amazing.

What Mike Bragg, Extension agent for Dallam and Hartley counties, reported is indeed very rare for our region. But, Moore County Extension agent Marcel Fischbacher says they’ve got the same thing going on.

Those are savings, not only for our underground water supply, but also for farmers’ irrigation costs.

One concern related to our recent weather is that our cooler than normal temperatures might stunt the development of cotton. Cotton likes it hot, right? Well, AgriLife cotton specialist Seth Byrd says he’s not too worried.

And the benefits of our recent big rains would seem to be what’s behind the startling numbers in yesterday’s USDA Crop Progress report. The condition ratings put out for Texas crops show 80 per cent of the corn across the state is rated good to excellent, an eleven-percentage point improvement from last week. Sorghum jumped nine points to show 78 percent of the Texas crop in the good to excellent range. And, at 51 percent good to excellent, Texas cotton is up six points.