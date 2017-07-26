Governor Abbott speaks to KGNC By Mike Hill | Jul 26, 2017 @ 9:39 AM Mike & Kelli spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott during NewsDay Amarillo this morning. You can hear the full interview here. http://www.kgncnewsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Greg-Abbott-0726raw.mp3 Related Content Trump Tweets That “Transgender Individuals S... Veteran Takes Own Life At Amarillo Veterans Hospit... Wendy Marsh Longtime philanthropist Dies At 79 Man arrested; woman hospitalized after crash Fatal crash south of Borger Governor Abbott will be live Wednesday morning on ...