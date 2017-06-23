Tech Chancellor Visits Capitol Hill

(Chancellor Robert Duncan, photo courtesy of Texas Tech)

Maintaining government funding for university research was the topic of a House Agriculture Committee hearing in Washington Thursday. Among those who appeared before the Committee was Robert Duncan, chancellor of the Texas Tech University System. Duncan talked about the significance of federal funding for non-land grant universities – like Texas Tech – which don’t receive as much state funding as land grand institutions such as Texas A&M.

And, during his testimony, Chancellor Duncan also talked about the unique role that non-land grant institutions play in the areas they serve.

To see a written copy of Chancellor’s Duncan’s testimony, go here: https://agriculture.house.gov/uploadedfiles/duncan_testimony.pdf