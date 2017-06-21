2017 Pride Festival Full of Activities

The Panhandle Pride Festival will be the largest celebration for the group to date. The expanded event will kick off Friday with a showing of the documentary “Real Boy” at the Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. A Pride Night Dance party on Saturday; Jake Mitchell Vice President and PR director for Panhandle Pride talks about the picnic set for noon Sunday at Memorial Park.

Music from Dear Marsha and Mike Fuller, an expanded Kids Zone and a new attraction; Pet Avenue will feature pet groomers and pet related retailers.

The festival will wrap up Monday night with the showing of “Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party” at Amarillo College’s downtown campus. Amarillo native and costar of the film Patrick Andrews will take part in a Q and A, afterward.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW with Jake Mitchell

Pride Festival Events:

Friday, June 23rd

Panhandle Pride Film Festival. In an Indie Lens Pop-Up screening with Panhandle PBS, Panhandle Pride will show the “Independent Lens” documentary “Real Boy” at 7 p.m. at Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4901 Cornell St. Jenny Gunn, a leader of the Amarillo Area Transgender Support Group; Sandra Dunn, a leader within the transgender community; and Bekki McQuay, LPC, who works with people in transition; will discuss the issues in the documentary and give their insights following the screening. Admission is free; voluntary donations are accepted for Amarillo Housing First. Learn more about the film here: /http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/

Saturday, June 24th

Pride Night Dance Party. The 21 and over party is hosted by City Studios at 3701 Plains Blvd Ste. 25 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Advance tickets are $8 or pay $10 at the door. Tickets are available through the Panhandle Pride website https://panhandle-pride.org/ This is a neon rave dance party. Activities during the evening include neon painting, a burlesque show, aerial artists and poi ball performers complementing a DJ dance party. The event is BYOB. Proceeds will go to Panhandle Pride and Amarillo Housing First.

Sunday, June 25th

The Panhandle Pride Picnic at Memorial Park, 2501 S Washington St. Activities begin at noon continuing until 6 p.m. The entire park will be filled with entertainment on two stages. The north stage sponsored by The 212 Club will feature Dear Marsha, The 212 Club Drag Show and Mike Fuller. The south stage sponsored by Neon Sun Tanning will feature More Love, Karaoke, and a doggie fashion show.

An expanded Kid Zone includes dance lessons in Hip Hop, Salsa/Latin, Country, Fox Trot, Cardio Drumming and Yoga provided by City Studios. Flying Fitness and Aerial Arts will provide interactive demonstrations and dance lessons for kids and kids at heart. Home Depot will return with a kid’s workshop. A new, fun bouncer for young kids will bring out the superhero in everyone.

A new attraction ‘Pet Avenue’ will feature local groomers and pet related retailers.

Will Dooley, President of Panhandle Pride, expects that as many as 10,000 participants will attend the 2017 Festival. “In order to handle this huge increase in attendance we are proud to have Humana as a sponsor for another new feature. We have a 30-person trolley that will be running a route from parking lots north of the park to shuttle attendees from the parking areas into Memorial Park and then take them back at the end of the event.”

Monday, June 26th

An additional film will be presented on Monday, June 26. Independent drama “Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party” depicts a preacher’s teen son’s struggle to navigate sexual identity. The film won the Silver Q Hugo Award at the 2015 Chicago International Film Festival and two awards at the 2015 Sidewalk Film Festival. Patrick Andrews, an Amarillo native, co-stars and will appear at post-screening Q&A, and writer-director Stephen Cone is scheduled to take part as well via Skype. The screening will take place at 7 p.m. June 26 at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus, 1314 S. Polk St. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.