03/30 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

Wes Matthews’ three-pointer at the buzzer was off and the Pelicans came away with a 121-118 win over the Mavericks in New Orleans. Dirk Nowitzki tallied 23 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Dallas is 31-and-43 and has three straight losses. The Mavs visit the Grizzlies tomorrow night.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook scored 57 points as part of another triple-double as the Thunder outlasted the Magic 114-106 in overtime at Orlando. Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his 38th triple-double of the season for Oklahoma City. The Thunder trailed by as many as 21 in the third quarter before rallying to clinch a playoff spot.

San Antonio Spurs

The Warriors spotted the Spurs the first 15 points of the game, then turned on the jets en route to a 110-98 win in San Antonio. Kawhi Leonard had 19 points for the Spurs in defeat.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets open a three-game road trip tonight, starting with a match-up against the Blazers in Portland. Houston will visit the Warriors tomorrow, and travels to face Phoenix on Sunday. The Rockets are 51-and-23, good for third in the Western Conference. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers ended Cactus League action with a 0-0 tie against the Royals. Dillon Gee tossed six shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out nine. Texas returns home tomorrow, when they face the Royals in exhibition action at Globe Life Park. Opening Day is Monday at home versus the Indians. Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Rangers.

Houston Astros

The Astros ended Grapefruit League action yesterday with a 5-5 tie against the Marlins. Houston plays host to the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs today and tomorrow at Minute Maid Park to finalize exhibition action. Opening Day is Monday at home versus the Mariners. Tonight’s first pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

TCU Battles Georgia Tech For NIT Title

The Horned Frogs are one win away from winning the National Invitation Tournament championship. TCU battles Georgia Tech tonight at Madison Square Garden in the title game. TCU has won six of it past seven games and is 23-and-15 on the year. The Yellow Jackets are 21-and-15. Tip-off is at 7 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.