We recently told you about a renegade motorcycle rider who lead deputies on a high speed chase and later dragged one down the street, and now the man has been brought up on charges.

47th District Attorney, Randall Sims:

The assaulted public servant, Deputy Justin Shaber, fired off a shot at McIntire but no one was injured. He will return to work on Thursday, March 23rd. The Amarillo Special Crimes Unit is still searching for the red motorcycle that was involved in the incident.