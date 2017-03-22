Injured Man Causes Traffic Accident, Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot Him

A man suffering from a gunshot wound caused a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening, and now the Amarillo Police Department is searching for the man who shot him. The police were initially sent to the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard West and Tascosa Road where the 30-year-old injured man rear ended several cars. He’d been trying to drive to the hospital and told officers he’d been at a business in the 3000 block of Amarillo Boulevard when he heard footsteps behind him. A Hispanic man approached him pointing a gun, and the victim grabbed it with his right hand, causing his injury. The shooter fled the scene on foot. He is described as being 5’11 and weighing around 160 pounds. If you have any information on the suspect, call the APD at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.