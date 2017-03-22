03/22 Sports with Tyler Williams

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks were outscored by 27 points by the Warriors over the final three quarters in a 112-87 home loss to Golden State. Steph Curry had 17 points for the Warriors, while brother Seth scored 10 for Dallas. The Mavs are now 30-and-40. They host the LA Clippers tomorrow.

San Antonio Spurs

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half to help the Spurs get past the Timberwolves, 100-93, at the Target Center. LaMarcus Aldridge had a team-high 26 for San Antonio, which stayed two-and-a-half games behind the Warriors for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have a few more days off before resuming their four-game homestand Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Houston opened the stand with a 125-124 win over Denver on Monday. The Rockets remain third in the Western Conference with a 49-and-22 record.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are headed to Chicago to battle the Blackhawks tomorrow night. Dallas will then host San Jose on Friday before heading back out on a five-game road swing. The Stars have won two of three after Monday’s 1-0 victory over the Sharks.

Texas Rangers

Michael De Leon singled in the winning run to cap a three-run bottom of the ninth as the Rangers rallied to beat the White Sox 4-3 in Surprise. Jurickson Profar also had an RBI single, while the tying run scored on a wild pitch. Rangers face an Angels’ split-squad today in Tempe.

The Rangers are keeping catcher Robinson Chirinos for at least the next two seasons. The Rangers have signed Chirinos to a contract extension through 2018, and includes a club option for 2019. Chirinos batted .224 with nine home runs and 20 RBI in 57 games last season. The 32-year-old is a career .230 hitter with 33 homers and 101 RBI in 261 games.

Houston Astros

Derek Fisher and Yuli Gurriel both clubbed solo homers as the Astros edged the Marlins 2-1 in Jupiter. Mike Fiers struck out five over four scoreless innings. Brad Peacock pitched two-and-a-third shutout frames. The Astros host the Twins today.

NCAA

The Baylor Bears are preparing for the Sweet 16. The third-seeded Bears will battle seventh-seeded South Carolina on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Baylor advanced with an 82-78 win over USC on Sunday. The Gamecocks knocked off second-seeded Duke 88-81 to move on.

TCU is headed to the NIT semifinals. The Horned Frogs built a 15-point lead at the half and cruised to an 86-68 home win over Richmond in the quarterfinals. Vladimir Brodziansky scored 20 points for TCU, which will play either UCF or Illinois at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday.

The No. 8-seeded West Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell 82-67 to No. 1 Ashland in the 2017 Elite Eight Tuesday evening. WT finishes the season with a 26-9 record, while Ashland moves onto the Final Four with a 35-0 record.