Amarillo City Council Approves Extension of Wonderland Park Lease and Land

The Amarillo City Council approved an extension for Wonderland Park’s lease on Tuesday night. Their lease will now run through the end of 2040 and the vote will allow the park to expand by half an acre. The land will be used for construction of more covered seating areas, concession stands and two new rides. Owner and General Manager Paul Borchardt told our sister station, NewsChannel10, that he’s already purchased one ride to add that they will be refurbishing this year. He said that ride will be an ATV ride centered around Route 66. While the expansion of land isn’t big enough for a roller coaster, Borchardt said he hopes to build bigger rides in the future.