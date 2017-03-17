CREET Beat: Wildfires and Ways to Help

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for Hemphill County Andy Holloway joins KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt for this week’s CREET Beat Feature as they discuss the repercussions of the recent wildfires.

If you would like to help, or perhaps need assistance, contact information can be found below this mornings CREET Beat Podcast.

If you would like to help, or perhaps need assistance, here is some contact information.

County Extension Agents overseeing the AgriLife supply points:

J.R. Sprague in Lipscomb County at (806) 862-4601 (office) or (806) 202-5288 (cell)

Mike Jeffcoat in Gray County at (806) 669-8033 (office) or (580) 467-0753 (cell)

Andy Holloway in Hemphill County at (806) 323-9114 (office) or (325) 668-0466 (cell)

Donations can also be made through the Texas Department of Agriculture STAR Fund:

http://www.texasagriculture.gov/Home/ProductionAgriculture/DisasterAssistance/STARFund.aspx

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is also helping assess fire damage. For more details about that effort and a way for producers to submit information to TSCRA, go here:

http://tscra.org/panhandle-wildfires/