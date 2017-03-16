Amarillo National Bank Turns 125

Amarillo National Bank will celebrate it’s 125th anniversary this Saturday. The bank’s original charter dates back to March 18th, 1892. It initially opened on Polk Street, with local cattleman and business leader B.T. Ware serving as the vice president. He bought the bank a few years later and it is now the largest 100-percent family owned bank in the United States. The bank will be giving out ANB pens at all 17 locations in Amarillo and Borger on Friday, March 17th, as a thank you to the community for their business. Customers will also get the chance to draw from a bank bag to win a $125 cash card.